-$1.58 EPS Expected for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.09). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.61) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($6.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.10) to ($5.73). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.04) to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $186.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.82 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 137.44% and a negative net margin of 101.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.71) earnings per share.

ALNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $223.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Guggenheim raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.76.

In other news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total value of $2,560,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,986,000 after purchasing an additional 16,733 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,550,000 after acquiring an additional 14,756 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 282,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,275,000 after acquiring an additional 17,319 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 596,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,578. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.01 and a 200-day moving average of $163.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.99 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $212.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

