$1.72 EPS Expected for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.72 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.66 and the highest is $1.79. SL Green Realty reported earnings per share of $1.65 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full-year earnings of $6.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.71 to $6.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.83 to $7.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SL Green Realty.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $187.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.65 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 57.70% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SLG shares. TheStreet lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.28.

SLG stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.79. 769,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,574. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $66.50 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.65.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.3108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.08%.

In related news, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 3,476 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $282,946.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,560 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $275,223.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 12,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

