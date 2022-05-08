$1.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.79 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.85 and the lowest is $1.73. ICU Medical reported earnings per share of $1.62 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full year earnings of $9.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.22 to $10.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $11.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.58 to $12.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ICU Medical.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. ICU Medical had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $340.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ICUI shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

ICUI traded down $1.53 on Tuesday, hitting $206.25. 176,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,001. The business’s fifty day moving average is $225.24 and its 200 day moving average is $227.02. ICU Medical has a fifty-two week low of $183.39 and a fifty-two week high of $282.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.51 and a beta of 0.48.

In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $8,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICUI. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 1.9% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 118,682 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 81.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 2.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 337.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 1.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

