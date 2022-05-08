$10.64 EPS Expected for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) will announce $10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.79 to $11.96. Lithia Motors reported earnings per share of $11.12 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full year earnings of $43.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $32.45 to $47.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $40.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $30.17 to $47.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.09 by $1.87. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LAD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lithia Motors from $362.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.43.

In other Lithia Motors news, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 15,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.42, for a total value of $4,854,313.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Louis Miramontes sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.03, for a total value of $80,257.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,162 shares of company stock valued at $6,713,805. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Lithia Motors by 417.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LAD traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $296.84. 356,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,214. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $310.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.08. Lithia Motors has a 52-week low of $274.03 and a 52-week high of $387.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 3.33%.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

