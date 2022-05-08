10,000 Shares in Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Purchased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Cellectis by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Cellectis by 1,066.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cellectis by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Cellectis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cellectis in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. 40.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cellectis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

NASDAQ:CLLS opened at $3.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.70. Cellectis S.A. has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $17.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.50. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 41.88% and a negative net margin of 170.26%. The company had revenue of $13.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.95) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cellectis S.A. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

