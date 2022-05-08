1,064 Shares in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Bought by Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Kornit Digital by 891.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 182.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Dudley & Shanley Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRNT traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.19. The company had a trading volume of 503,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,114. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.49. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $63.00 and a 1-year high of $181.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.52 and a beta of 1.91.

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $95.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.99 million. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $202.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.80.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

