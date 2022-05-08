1,200 Shares in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Purchased by Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of EQT by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 77,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of EQT by 117.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of EQT by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 76,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EQT by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 349,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,149,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EQT traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.05. 6,063,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,592,875. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.97, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $45.50.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.18). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. EQT’s payout ratio is -6.05%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on EQT from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on EQT from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on EQT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on EQT from $35.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EQT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.09.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

