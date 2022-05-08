120,133 Shares in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Purchased by Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 120,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.77% of Mercantile Bank at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MBWM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Mercantile Bank by 2.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Mercantile Bank by 20.6% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 0.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 241.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 1.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

MBWM stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.90. The stock had a trading volume of 42,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.80. Mercantile Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $28.51 and a twelve month high of $40.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.46 million, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.00.

Mercantile Bank ( NASDAQ:MBWM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 28.62% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.03%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MBWM shares. Raymond James raised Mercantile Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mercantile Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Mercantile Bank (Get Rating)

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.