$126.21 Million in Sales Expected for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) to report sales of $126.21 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for BlackLine’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $125.95 million and the highest is $126.45 million. BlackLine reported sales of $102.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackLine will report full-year sales of $523.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $520.30 million to $526.28 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $629.13 million, with estimates ranging from $609.70 million to $642.06 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BlackLine.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $120.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.57 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 19.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut BlackLine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on BlackLine in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on BlackLine from $115.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackLine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.56.

BlackLine stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.94. The stock had a trading volume of 868,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,732. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -41.46 and a beta of 0.91. BlackLine has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $135.00.

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $33,410.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,422.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $243,762.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,927 shares of company stock worth $349,413. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 3,036.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 9,762.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000.

BlackLine Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BlackLine (BL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.