15,982 Shares in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Bought by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRE. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Duke Realty by 1,331.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 720,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,476,000 after buying an additional 669,900 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Duke Realty by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,292,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,755,000 after buying an additional 313,656 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 190.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 407,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,735,000 after purchasing an additional 267,242 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,851,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,473,000 after purchasing an additional 263,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,578,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,915,000 after purchasing an additional 257,464 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DRE opened at $49.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.90. The company has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.73. Duke Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.13 and a fifty-two week high of $66.22.

Duke Realty ( NYSE:DRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.46. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 93.39%. The company had revenue of $275.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 41.64%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DRE shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

