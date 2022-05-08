$163.57 Million in Sales Expected for The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) to post sales of $163.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $151.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $182.50 million. The RMR Group reported sales of $145.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The RMR Group will report full-year sales of $673.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $636.57 million to $728.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $676.79 million, with estimates ranging from $636.00 million to $732.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The RMR Group.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on RMR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on The RMR Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The RMR Group from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMR traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.21. 78,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,736. The RMR Group has a 52 week low of $26.82 and a 52 week high of $47.12. The company has a market cap of $888.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The RMR Group by 164.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 32,107 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 18,432 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $451,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 42.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

