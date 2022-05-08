196,810 Shares in PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PEPL) Bought by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PEPL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 196,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,000.

Separately, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEPL opened at $9.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.86. PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $15.00.

PepperLime Health Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

