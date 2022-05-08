1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Receives $22.77 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.97.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ONEM shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $37.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

NASDAQ ONEM opened at $7.77 on Thursday. 1Life Healthcare has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $42.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

1Life Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ONEM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.02. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 23.03% and a negative net margin of 40.50%. The business had revenue of $254.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONEM. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 27.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,158,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,287,000 after purchasing an additional 250,082 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 259.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 34,822 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 58.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 16,664 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 182,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 2.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

