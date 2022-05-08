$2.05 EPS Expected for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) will post $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.17. Jones Lang LaSalle posted earnings per share of $2.10 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full year earnings of $19.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.40 to $19.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $20.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.45 to $21.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Jones Lang LaSalle.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $8.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.68 by $1.98. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $329.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.25.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock traded down $7.79 on Friday, hitting $201.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 626,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,828. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52-week low of $184.21 and a 52-week high of $275.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $227.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.64. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JLL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at $135,235,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,793,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,026,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,955,000 after purchasing an additional 239,998 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,704,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,440,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

