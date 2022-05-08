$2.24 EPS Expected for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) to post earnings of $2.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for F5’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.19. F5 reported earnings per share of $2.76 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that F5 will report full-year earnings of $9.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.43 to $9.66. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $11.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.19 to $11.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover F5.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network technology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.12. F5 had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The company had revenue of $634.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of F5 from $227.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of F5 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on F5 from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on F5 from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, F5 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.15.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.30, for a total transaction of $219,132.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,649,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.77, for a total value of $50,578.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,903 shares of company stock worth $2,146,810. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in F5 in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in F5 in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in F5 in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in F5 in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in F5 by 1,104.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FFIV stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $170.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 750,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,562. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.88. F5 has a 1 year low of $166.02 and a 1 year high of $249.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.18.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

