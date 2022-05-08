$2.41 EPS Expected for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) will announce $2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MercadoLibre’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.58 and the lowest is $2.09. MercadoLibre reported earnings per share of $1.37 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 75.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MercadoLibre will report full-year earnings of $8.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.18 to $8.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $14.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.97 to $18.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MercadoLibre.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $956.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,670.50.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total value of $75,645.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Marcelo Melamud acquired 55 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $881.82 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 205 shares of company stock worth $188,950. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Central Securities Corp lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Central Securities Corp now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,084,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,859,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,494,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre stock traded up $14.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $927.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,179,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,487. The company has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.74 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,086.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,184.08. MercadoLibre has a 52 week low of $858.99 and a 52 week high of $1,970.13.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

