$2.93 Billion in Sales Expected for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) to announce $2.93 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amphenol’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.94 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.92 billion. Amphenol posted sales of $2.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full year sales of $12.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.94 billion to $12.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $12.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.81 billion to $12.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on APH. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 71,778 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,799,130 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $663,014,000 after acquiring an additional 45,937 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 32,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,565 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,236,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $545,251,000 after acquiring an additional 138,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:APH traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.42. 2,402,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,601,509. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.21. Amphenol has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $88.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.48 and a 200 day moving average of $78.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 29.74%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

