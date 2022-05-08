$21.50 Million in Sales Expected for Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $21.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.63 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.32 million. Capital Southwest reported sales of $17.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full year sales of $82.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $82.51 million to $82.82 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $92.30 million, with estimates ranging from $89.83 million to $95.95 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Capital Southwest.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSWC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Capital Southwest by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,369 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Capital Southwest by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 379,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,582,000 after acquiring an additional 44,394 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Southwest by 51.6% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. acquired a new position in Capital Southwest in the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Southwest by 11.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.47% of the company’s stock.

CSWC traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.52. 91,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,742. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Capital Southwest has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $28.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.10. The firm has a market cap of $562.83 million, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.68%.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

