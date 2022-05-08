$210.25 Million in Sales Expected for Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) will report $210.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $211.64 million and the lowest is $209.20 million. Avanos Medical reported sales of $186.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will report full-year sales of $841.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $838.40 million to $843.22 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $886.78 million, with estimates ranging from $880.40 million to $890.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Avanos Medical.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $197.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.80 million. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avanos Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avanos Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

Shares of Avanos Medical stock traded down $1.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.74. 352,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,923. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.87. Avanos Medical has a twelve month low of $27.54 and a twelve month high of $45.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.15.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 2.1% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 194,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,731,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 98,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

