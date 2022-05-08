25,721 Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Bought by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,000. UMB Bank N A MO owned 0.05% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 29,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 17,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 9,001 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 184,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,445,000 after purchasing an additional 44,063 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 282,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,414,000 after purchasing an additional 24,711 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $403,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $50.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.83. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.41 and a twelve month high of $51.15.

