265,181 Shares in Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) Acquired by AIGH Capital Management LLC

AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 265,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rezolute during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,553,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Rezolute in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rezolute by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 309,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rezolute in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Rezolute by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 16,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gil M. Labrucherie acquired 52,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $199,997.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,997.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brian Kenneth Roberts acquired 21,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $79,997.60. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,052 shares in the company, valued at $79,997.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 28.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RZLT traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.85. 71,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,909. Rezolute, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $17.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.35. The company has a market cap of $59.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 12.12 and a quick ratio of 12.12.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts predict that Rezolute, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Rezolute from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rezolute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops transformative therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

