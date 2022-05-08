266,949 Shares in Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) Bought by Barings LLC

Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 266,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OEG. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Orbital Energy Group by 134.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 182,851 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Orbital Energy Group by 237.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 227,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 159,882 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Orbital Energy Group by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 527,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 149,705 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in Orbital Energy Group by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 436,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 145,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Orbital Energy Group by 16.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 723,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 102,998 shares in the last quarter. 41.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Orbital Energy Group alerts:

NASDAQ:OEG opened at $1.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.96. Orbital Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $7.79.

Orbital Energy Group ( NASDAQ:OEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.05 million for the quarter. Orbital Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 56.39% and a negative net margin of 62.65%.

Orbital Energy Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orbital Energy Group, Inc provides electric power, telecommunications, and renewables solutions and services in the United States and India. It designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as offers emergency restoration services, including the repair of infrastructure damaged by inclement weather; and provides services to the electric transmission and substation, industrial, telecommunication, and disaster restoration market sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Orbital Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbital Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.