$275.21 Million in Sales Expected for Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) to report sales of $275.21 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $268.18 million and the highest estimate coming in at $280.85 million. Uniti Group reported sales of $268.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Uniti Group.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.20). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Uniti Group in the first quarter valued at $1,988,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,238,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,047,000 after purchasing an additional 143,900 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 100,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 25,136 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 51,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 13,835 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 1st quarter worth about $357,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNIT traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,726,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,372. Uniti Group has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $14.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.19%.

About Uniti Group (Get Rating)

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Uniti Group (UNIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.