2,790 Shares in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Bought by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,142,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,911,000 after buying an additional 2,313,926 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 57,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 735,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,637,000 after purchasing an additional 74,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMG Global Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $66.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.09 and a 200-day moving average of $69.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a PE ratio of 64.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.74. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $63.90 and a 1-year high of $75.40.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a may 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 290.20%.

O has been the subject of several recent research reports. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

