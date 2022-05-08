$285.05 Million in Sales Expected for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) to announce sales of $285.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Bank OZK’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $289.90 million and the lowest is $282.50 million. Bank OZK reported sales of $268.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bank OZK will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bank OZK.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 47.54%. The company had revenue of $280.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OZK shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Bank OZK from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Bank OZK from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank OZK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

Shares of OZK stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.48. 769,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,025,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.34. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $38.10 and a twelve month high of $51.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank OZK by 67.1% during the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,947 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Bank OZK by 1.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank OZK by 65.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 11,455 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Bank OZK by 39.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 51,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 14,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its position in Bank OZK by 45.6% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

