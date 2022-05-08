2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 2U had a negative net margin of 28.45% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $253.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ TWOU traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,698,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,076. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.47 and a 200 day moving average of $16.94. 2U has a 1-year low of $8.63 and a 1-year high of $46.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.22.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TWOU. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of 2U from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of 2U from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of 2U from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of 2U from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of 2U in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.36.

In other 2U news, CEO Christopher J. Paucek purchased 26,040 shares of 2U stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.64 per share, with a total value of $251,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Paul A. Maeder purchased 110,000 shares of 2U stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 169,522 shares of company stock worth $1,593,012 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TWOU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in 2U in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,369,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in 2U in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,023,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in 2U by 626.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 61,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 53,223 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in 2U by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 43,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in 2U by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 527,704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,592,000 after acquiring an additional 13,881 shares in the last quarter.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

