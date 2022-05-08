2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 2U had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 28.45%. The company had revenue of $253.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWOU traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.39. 2,698,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,462,076. 2U has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $46.52. The company has a market cap of $799.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.94.

In other news, Director Paul A. Maeder acquired 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark Chernis acquired 33,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $304,686.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 169,522 shares of company stock worth $1,593,012 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of 2U in the 4th quarter worth $13,369,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of 2U by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 527,704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,592,000 after acquiring an additional 13,881 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of 2U by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 43,533 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of 2U by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,654 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 2U in the 4th quarter worth $2,023,000.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TWOU shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on 2U from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of 2U from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of 2U from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.36.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

