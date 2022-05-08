$3.55 Billion in Sales Expected for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) This Quarter

Analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) will post $3.55 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CF Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.36 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.82 billion. CF Industries posted sales of $1.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 123.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full-year sales of $10.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.43 billion to $11.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.65 billion to $10.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CF Industries.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $4.21. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 35.04%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CF shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $86.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $81.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.16.

In other CF Industries news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 4,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total value of $383,704.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total transaction of $618,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,333,463 shares of company stock valued at $107,631,042. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CF traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $99.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,945,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,070,391. CF Industries has a 52-week low of $43.19 and a 52-week high of $113.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.46%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

