$3.62 Billion in Sales Expected for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) will report sales of $3.62 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Otis Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.58 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.66 billion. Otis Worldwide posted sales of $3.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will report full year sales of $14.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.21 billion to $14.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $14.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.65 billion to $14.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Otis Worldwide.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

OTIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.31.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $74.58 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.88. Otis Worldwide has a 12 month low of $71.07 and a 12 month high of $92.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

