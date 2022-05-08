300 Shares in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Purchased by Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,146.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,552,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,583,000 after buying an additional 8,786,406 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,695,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,154,682,000 after buying an additional 4,477,785 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,989,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,945,162,000 after buying an additional 1,668,662 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,133,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,375,319,000 after buying an additional 1,229,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,808.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,197,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,595,000 after buying an additional 1,135,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MS. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer raised Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.06.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $1,814,023.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MS stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.23. 7,333,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,261,801. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $80.03 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $147.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.42.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.33. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 35.62%.

Morgan Stanley Profile (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

