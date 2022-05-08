$346.73 Million in Sales Expected for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) will announce $346.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Medpace’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $350.09 million and the lowest is $344.50 million. Medpace reported sales of $278.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Medpace will report full-year sales of $1.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Medpace.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $330.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.09 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 16.47%. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MEDP shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medpace in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Medpace from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Medpace by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Medpace by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medpace by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Medpace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $535,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Medpace by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

MEDP traded down $1.86 on Friday, reaching $136.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,728. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.53. Medpace has a 1 year low of $126.94 and a 1 year high of $231.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.24 and its 200 day moving average is $181.07.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

