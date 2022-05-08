$40.10 Million in Sales Expected for Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) to report sales of $40.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Codexis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $38.20 million to $42.50 million. Codexis posted sales of $25.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Codexis will report full year sales of $155.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $153.10 million to $158.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $180.82 million, with estimates ranging from $153.10 million to $225.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Codexis.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $35.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.58 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 16.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

CDXS has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen initiated coverage on Codexis in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Codexis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Codexis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

In other news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $728,805.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $81,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Codexis by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Codexis by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Codexis by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Codexis by 3.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Codexis by 0.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 309,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

CDXS stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.64. 1,280,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,587. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.76. The stock has a market cap of $760.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.27 and a beta of 1.96. Codexis has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.01.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

