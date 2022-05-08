47,403 Shares in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 47,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,902,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,846.9% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 53.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on RBA. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $52.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.29. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a twelve month low of $48.65 and a twelve month high of $76.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $359.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.89 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 16.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ann Fandozzi bought 9,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.25 per share, with a total value of $499,510.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Profile (Get Rating)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.