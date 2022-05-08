4,773 Shares in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Purchased by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of Primerica by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

PRI traded down $13.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.93. 457,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,665. Primerica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.40 and a twelve month high of $179.51. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.12.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.62). Primerica had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 21.70%. The firm had revenue of $691.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 14th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 24.53%.

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total transaction of $456,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

PRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Primerica from $199.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Primerica in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Primerica from $159.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.29.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

