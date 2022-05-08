$50.34 Million in Sales Expected for Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADRGet Rating) will post sales of $50.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ladder Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $44.30 million and the highest is $56.38 million. Ladder Capital posted sales of $40.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will report full-year sales of $234.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $218.70 million to $250.31 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $243.28 million, with estimates ranging from $232.50 million to $254.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ladder Capital.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADRGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 4.08%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LADR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ladder Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Ladder Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.83.

In related news, President Pamela Mccormack sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $496,800.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 713,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,858,055.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Harris sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $376,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,482 shares in the company, valued at $13,273,364.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,139 shares of company stock valued at $1,377,805. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ladder Capital by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ladder Capital by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 305,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,580,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Ladder Capital by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 92,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 14,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Ladder Capital by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 187,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 79,758 shares during the last quarter. 58.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LADR traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.44. 675,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,204. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.97. Ladder Capital has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 103.29 and a current ratio of 104.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.34%.

The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

