5,232 Shares in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) Acquired by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 419.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Shares of BATS USHY opened at $36.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.76.

