$53.88 Million in Sales Expected for Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) will post $53.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Open Lending’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $51.97 million and the highest is $58.90 million. Open Lending posted sales of $61.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Open Lending will report full-year sales of $221.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $213.29 million to $230.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $273.67 million, with estimates ranging from $257.76 million to $287.69 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Open Lending.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $50.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 44.00%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LPRO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Open Lending from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Open Lending from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Open Lending from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Open Lending from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Open Lending has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPRO traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.11. 852,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,990. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 16.81 and a current ratio of 16.81. Open Lending has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Open Lending by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,375,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,612,000 after acquiring an additional 26,300 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,603,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 4th quarter worth approximately $436,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

