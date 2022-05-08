$53.88 Million in Sales Expected for Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) This Quarter

Posted by on May 8th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages predict that Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPROGet Rating) will post $53.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Open Lending’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $51.97 million and the highest is $58.90 million. Open Lending posted sales of $61.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Open Lending will report full-year sales of $221.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $213.29 million to $230.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $273.67 million, with estimates ranging from $257.76 million to $287.69 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Open Lending.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPROGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $50.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 44.00%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LPRO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Open Lending from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Open Lending from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Open Lending from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Open Lending from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Open Lending has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPRO traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.11. 852,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,990. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 16.81 and a current ratio of 16.81. Open Lending has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Open Lending by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,375,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,612,000 after acquiring an additional 26,300 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,603,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 4th quarter worth approximately $436,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

About Open Lending (Get Rating)

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Open Lending (LPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.