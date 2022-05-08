535,000 Shares in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Purchased by Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 535,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $8,250,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 249,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 17,870 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 254.6% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,050,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,246,000 after acquiring an additional 754,475 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 253,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 97,622 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 336,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 20,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 342,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,293,000 after acquiring an additional 28,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

HBAN stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.35. The company had a trading volume of 11,571,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,497,411. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.33. The company has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $12.98 and a twelve month high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.99%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.71.

In other news, Director Richard H. King bought 2,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $30,012.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 75,492 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,279.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven Lee Rhodes sold 14,705 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $195,282.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 127,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,694,275.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 23,096 shares of company stock valued at $334,812 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

