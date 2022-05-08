54,032 Shares in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Acquired by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 54,032 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,983,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Bank of The West grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 22,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 69.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.44.
LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.48. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 54.14%. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.12 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.74%.
About LyondellBasell Industries (Get Rating)
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LyondellBasell Industries (LYB)
- Nasdaq Stock is a Buy the (Deep) Dip Opportunity
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.