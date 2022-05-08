54,032 Shares in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Acquired by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 54,032 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,983,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Bank of The West grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 22,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 69.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.44.

LYB stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,828,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,793. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $84.17 and a 1-year high of $118.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.97.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.48. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 54.14%. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.74%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

