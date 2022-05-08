5,661 Shares in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Purchased by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALGM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $164,504,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,006,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,596,000 after buying an additional 718,517 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 19.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,802,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,518,000 after buying an additional 618,266 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,530,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 119.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 589,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,841,000 after buying an additional 320,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $217,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $25.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 47.72 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.60. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a one year low of $22.05 and a one year high of $38.28.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.33.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

