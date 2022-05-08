569 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Purchased by Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 569 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,000. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.5% of Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,895,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 52,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $151,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Alphabet by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 7,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,667,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $744,000. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,049 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,308.77.

In other Alphabet news, Director Sergey Brin sold 5,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,863.71, for a total transaction of $16,074,004.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 594,065 shares of company stock valued at $141,841,002. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $21.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,313.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,763,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,795. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,230.05 and a twelve month high of $3,042.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,615.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,758.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $26.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

