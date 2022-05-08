58,000 Shares in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD) Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 58,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PBD. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,775,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PBD traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.00. The stock had a trading volume of 62,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,679. Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $19.57 and a 1 year high of $32.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.43 and its 200 day moving average is $25.33.

