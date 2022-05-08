$601.42 Million in Sales Expected for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) This Quarter

Brokerages expect G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) to post sales of $601.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $601.96 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $600.40 million. G-III Apparel Group reported sales of $519.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full year sales of $3.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.11 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow G-III Apparel Group.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.34. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $748.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GIII. TheStreet upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In related news, CFO Neal Nackman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $435,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total transaction of $1,789,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $25.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.51. G-III Apparel Group has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $35.80.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

