623 Shares in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Acquired by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GNMA. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 441.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period.

GNMA opened at $45.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.59. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.91 and a one year high of $50.40.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%.

