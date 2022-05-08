$64.74 Million in Sales Expected for OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) will announce $64.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $68.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $62.22 million. OraSure Technologies posted sales of $58.58 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full-year sales of $337.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $305.00 million to $359.91 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $225.72 million, with estimates ranging from $205.50 million to $242.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow OraSure Technologies.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

OSUR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered OraSure Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OraSure Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

OSUR stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $5.95. 374,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,242. OraSure Technologies has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The company has a market cap of $439.82 million, a P/E ratio of -18.59 and a beta of -0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in OraSure Technologies by 84.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in OraSure Technologies by 203.1% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in OraSure Technologies by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in OraSure Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in OraSure Technologies by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,871 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company's principal products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

