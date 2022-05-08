$65.20 Million in Sales Expected for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPRGet Rating) to report $65.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $63.10 million and the highest is $67.30 million. Innovative Industrial Properties reported sales of $48.87 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will report full year sales of $266.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $254.40 million to $278.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $307.80 million, with estimates ranging from $268.30 million to $347.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Innovative Industrial Properties.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPRGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $64.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.19 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 54.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share.

IIPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.43.

Shares of IIPR traded down $6.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.00. The company had a trading volume of 516,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,366. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.12. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1-year low of $132.57 and a 1-year high of $288.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 52.60 and a current ratio of 28.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 144.93%.

In related news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $69,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $34,279.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Industrial Properties (Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Earnings History and Estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR)

