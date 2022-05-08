660 Shares in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Purchased by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 261.9% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $436.36.

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $468.70. The stock had a trading volume of 925,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $72.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.71. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $344.89 and a 12-month high of $490.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $451.89 and its 200-day moving average is $404.67.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.14. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 17.31%.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total transaction of $1,826,791.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.31, for a total transaction of $259,358.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,738 shares of company stock valued at $4,485,857. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

