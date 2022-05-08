$691.95 Million in Sales Expected for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) to post $691.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $694.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $689.20 million. Tetra Tech reported sales of $638.04 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full year sales of $2.83 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tetra Tech.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $699.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.85 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TTEK shares. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Tetra Tech from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of TTEK traded down $3.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.56. 364,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,691. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.09. Tetra Tech has a 12 month low of $116.01 and a 12 month high of $192.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.02%.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.54, for a total transaction of $52,323.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William R. Brownlie sold 8,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.13, for a total value of $1,480,720.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,185 shares of company stock valued at $1,673,750. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTEK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at $225,525,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,041,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,195,707,000 after acquiring an additional 327,928 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,579,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,278,000 after acquiring an additional 220,145 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 665,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,449,000 after acquiring an additional 182,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter worth $430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

