697 Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Purchased by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 46,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,377,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,683,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $362.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $392.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $419.49. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $350.99 and a fifty-two week high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

