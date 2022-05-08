$7.58 Billion in Sales Expected for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) will announce $7.58 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.30 billion to $7.72 billion. Molina Healthcare posted sales of $6.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full-year sales of $30.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.21 billion to $30.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $31.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.92 billion to $34.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Molina Healthcare.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.16. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.44 earnings per share.

MOH has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.95.

Shares of NYSE:MOH traded down $3.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $308.11. The stock had a trading volume of 311,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,213. Molina Healthcare has a 12 month low of $239.20 and a 12 month high of $350.19. The company has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $327.43 and its 200 day moving average is $309.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $61,588.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,129,356.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total value of $183,801.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,186 shares of company stock worth $1,944,337. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Norges Bank bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $177,876,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,335,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,662,000 after purchasing an additional 519,297 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 714,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,356,000 after purchasing an additional 265,852 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,054,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,829,000 after purchasing an additional 176,165 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 314,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,062,000 after purchasing an additional 146,327 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Molina Healthcare (Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Molina Healthcare (MOH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.